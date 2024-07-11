Oxford Partners Negotiates 8,183 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Westchase District

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated an 8,183-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Westchase District. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 10333 Richmond Ave., which is known as The Frost Bank Building, was built in 1983 and totals 218,689 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, in the lease negotiations. Terri Torregrossa of Avison Young represented the landlord, Florida-based Accesso Partners.