Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Oxford Partners Negotiates 8,183 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Westchase District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated an 8,183-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Westchase District. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 10333 Richmond Ave., which is known as The Frost Bank Building, was built in 1983 and totals 218,689 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, in the lease negotiations. Terri Torregrossa of Avison Young represented the landlord, Florida-based Accesso Partners.

You may also like

Four New F&B Operators Sign Leases in Jersey...

Expansive Opens New Flexible Workspace at The Opus...

Bipartisan Interest Fuels Widespread Adoption of C-PACE Financing...

Southern Land Co. Completes 27-Story Deco Apartment Tower...

Fidelis Breaks Ground on 520,571 SF Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Room Dual-Branded...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 32,900 SF...

Hari Mari Opens 4,500 SF Office in Dallas’...

Three Retailers Sign Leases at Atlantic Station in...