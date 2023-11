HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated an 8,263-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Greenway/Upper Kirby area. According to LoopNet Inc., the seven-story building at 2990 Richmond Ave. was constructed in 1967, renovated in 1995 and totals 83,617 square feet. Perry Mazzone & Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant, In-Home Attendant Services, in the lease negotiations. Priscilla Alexander of Hansen Partners represented the landlord.