HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated the sale of a 10,000-square-foot industrial building in southwest Houston. According to propertyshark.com, the building at 9306 Summerbell Lane features 14-foot clear heights, five dock-high doors and 500 square feet of office space. Jeffery Arnaud and Ryley Caton of Oxford Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Rigoberto Juarez of Global Investment Realty represented the undisclosed buyer.