Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 22,813 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners has negotiated the sale of a 22,813-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 11407 Charles Road was originally constructed in 1997 and renovated in 2015. Perry Mazzone and Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Illinois 3 Properties LLC, in the transaction. Andrew Laycock of Partners Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.