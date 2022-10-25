Oxford Properties Buys 250,000 SF Life Sciences/Office Campus in Carlsbad, California

Ionis Pharmaceutics leases the 250,000-square-foot office and life sciences campus in Carlsbad, Calif. (Photo courtesy of CNW Group/Oxford Properties Group)

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Oxford Properties has expanded its life sciences portfolio in metro San Diego with the acquisition and long-term leaseback of Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ 18.4-acre life sciences campus and corporate headquarters in Carlsbad. As part of the transaction, Ionis will lease the properties for a minimum of 15 years. Additional terms of the transaction were not released.

The three-building campus offers 250,000 square feet of existing office and life sciences space with chemistry labs, biology labs and R&D support systems, as well as a modern office space. The buildings were constructed between 2011 and 2021.

Founded in 1989, Ionis is a publicly traded biotech company and a leader in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.