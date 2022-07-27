REBusinessOnline

Oxford Properties Completes 136,000 SF Boren Lofts Office-to-Lab Conversion in Seattle

Boren-Lofts-Seattle-WA

Boren Lofts in Seattle features 136,000 square feet of life sciences space.

SEATTLE — Oxford Properties Group has completed the conversion of the 136,000-square-foot Boren Lofts office building into Boren Labs, a life sciences facility in downtown Seattle.

Located at 1930 Boren Ave. in the South Lake Union neighborhood, the building features 15,000-square-foot floor plants, pre-built lab suites and move-in-ready research and development suites.

The 10-story building features nine levels of labs and support office space, ground-level retail and a newly built amenity floor, which features a shared rooftop deck and conferencing center, fostering collaboration between occupants. The converted building features 15-foot floor-to-floor heights, fully upgraded MEP systems and ample subsurface parking. Each floor also features natural light and a private deck with outdoor access.

Current tenants include Icosavax, Tune Therapeutics and GentiBio.

