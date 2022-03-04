Oxford Properties, EverWest Buy 78,000 SF Warehouse in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A joint venture between global asset manager Oxford Properties Group and Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a 78,000-square-foot warehouse in East Brunswick, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The sales price was $18 million. The property was vacant at the time of sale, and the new ownership plans to redevelop the eight-acre site to house a modern logistics facility. The seller was not disclosed.