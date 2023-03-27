Oxford Properties, RAM Partners Open 352-Unit Celadon on Club Apartments in Metro Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Oxford Properties and RAM Partners have begun preleasing Celadon on Club, a 352-unit luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, roughly 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. Located at 3355 Club Drive, the development is situated on 33 acres that formerly housed Gwinnett County’s oldest country club.

Amenities at the property, which comprises units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, include a pool, clubhouse, TrackMan golf simulator, workout facilities and private office space available for lease. A trail also connects the property to Club Drive Park, which features outdoor basketball courts, a fishing lake, playground, paved path and grilling pavilion.

RAM will manage the community on behalf of Oxford, which developed the project.