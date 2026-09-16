Oxford Properties, Sagard Real Estate Divest of 113,110 SF Industrial Facility in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Oxford Properties, in partnership with Sagard Real Estate, has completed the disposition of 800 East Germann Road in Chandler to Cohen Asset Management for an undisclosed price. Will Strong, Jack Stamets, Molly Miller, Michael Matchett and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Brian Share and Ernesto Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield led the debt placement, securing a loan through an insurance company lender. Delivered in 2021, the 113,110-square-foot facility features 1.5 acres of secured excess yard space, a fully gated truck court and efficient circulation. Ferguson Enterprises fully leases the property, which is located within Chandler Airpark.