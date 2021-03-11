P.B. Bell Opens $55M Grayson Place Multifamily Community in Goodyear, Arizona

Located in Goodyear, Ariz., Grayson Place features 296 apartments, a pool and spa, resident clubhouse and an outdoor entertainment space with grilling stations.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — P.B. Bell, as owner and manager, has opened Grayson Place, an apartment property located at 1499 N. 159th Ave. in Goodyear.

The $55 million development features 296 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 726 square feet to 1,278 square feet. The community offers smart home technology, including smart door locks, thermostats and lights, controlled by the MyAPT app by Cox. Additionally, each unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, modern wood cabinets, full-sized washers/dryers, wood-style flooring, modern pendant lighting and private patios or balconies.

Community amenities include a heated pool and spa; resident clubhouse with multiple lounge areas; outdoor entertainment spaces with grilling stations; a 24-hour fitness center; resident cinema room; business center; dog park; and pet spa. The controlled-access, gated community also offers valet trash, package lockers, 24-hour emergency maintenance, complimentary common area Wi-Fi and electric vehicle charging stations.