The Landing at Fiesta Village in Mesa, Ariz., features 220 apartments. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
P.B. Bell, Rockpoint Sell 220-Unit Fiesta Village Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based P.B. Bell and Boston-based Rockpoint have completed the disposition of The Landing at Fiesta Village, a multifamily property in Mesa. Salt Lake City-based Millburn & Co. acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The Landing at Fiesta Village features 220 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit amenities include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and outdoor balconies. Community amenities include a business center, clubroom, 24-hour fitness facility, resort-style pool, dog park, dog spa and community playground, as well as smart home door locks, thermostats and lights.

P.B. Bell and Rockpoint originally acquired the 10.2-acre development site in 2020 and constructed the apartment complex, which was completed in December 2022.

Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Auston Groen of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal.

