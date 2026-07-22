P3 Breaks Ground on 1,300-Bed Residence Hall Development at University of Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A public-private partnership (P3) between the University of Arizona, Mortenson and Mortenson Development has broken ground on The Catalina, a 1,300-bed residence hall project on the institution’s campus in Tucson. The community is being developed utilizing tax-exempt financing through a partnership with the Collegiate Housing Foundation and RBC Capital Markets. The nine-story development will offer suite-style units alongside a dining hall upon completion, which is scheduled for fall 2028. Further details on the project were not released.