Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Catalina-Tucson-AZ
The Catalina will offer 1,300 beds on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

P3 Breaks Ground on 1,300-Bed Residence Hall Development at University of Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A public-private partnership (P3) between the University of Arizona, Mortenson and Mortenson Development has broken ground on The Catalina, a 1,300-bed residence hall project on the institution’s campus in Tucson. The community is being developed utilizing tax-exempt financing through a partnership with the Collegiate Housing Foundation and RBC Capital Markets. The nine-story development will offer suite-style units alongside a dining hall upon completion, which is scheduled for fall 2028. Further details on the project were not released. 

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