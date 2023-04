BURBANK, CALIF. — P3 Post, a full-service media post-production company, has leased 11,359 square feet of office space at 2921 W. Alameda Ave. in Burbank. The company will relocate to the new space on May 1.

The two-story property was built in 1958. It is situated within the Burbank Media District and features 20 offices, a conference room, a kitchen and ample storage. CBRE’s Derek Newton represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.