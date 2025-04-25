Friday, April 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMixed-UseTexas

P4 Capital, Elevate Equity Buy 112,678 SF Mixed-Use Property in Dallas Design District

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between P4 Capital and Elevate Equity Partners has purchased a 112,678-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas Design District. The property, which comprises three sites totaling 4.4 acres at 1800 Irving Blvd., 1715 Market Center Blvd. and 1805 Market Center Blvd, was originally built to house industrial and office uses. The new ownership plans to redevelop the property into a retail, restaurant and entertainment destination. Jonathan Carrier of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Quadrant Investment Partners and Maryland-based FCP, in the transaction.

You may also like

SportzBlitz Signs 27,000 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 268-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap, Lee & Associates Broker $7.8M...

Panattoni Buys Two Industrial Buildings in Southwest Las...

CPP Acquires Witmer Manor Affordable Housing Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale-Leaseback of Retail...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales on Chicago’s...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 112,418 SF Office, Life...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $7.6M Sale of Flex...