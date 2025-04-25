P4 Capital, Elevate Equity Buy 112,678 SF Mixed-Use Property in Dallas Design District

DALLAS — A partnership between P4 Capital and Elevate Equity Partners has purchased a 112,678-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas Design District. The property, which comprises three sites totaling 4.4 acres at 1800 Irving Blvd., 1715 Market Center Blvd. and 1805 Market Center Blvd, was originally built to house industrial and office uses. The new ownership plans to redevelop the property into a retail, restaurant and entertainment destination. Jonathan Carrier of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Quadrant Investment Partners and Maryland-based FCP, in the transaction.