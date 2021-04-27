Pac West Office Equities Sells Office Park in Sacramento to Nome Capital Partners for $57.5M
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Pac West Office Equities has completed the disposition of a two-building office park located at 1625 and 1747 N. Market in Sacramento. San Francisco-based Nome Capital Partners acquired the asset for $57.5 million.
Situated on 22.9 acres, the 315,372-square-foot property was 99 percent leased to the California Department of Consumer Affairs. The acquisition also includes 4.6 acres of excess land for potential development.
