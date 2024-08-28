PACE Equity Provides $1.6M in C-PACE Financing for Historic Building in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Milwaukee-based PACE Equity has provided $1.6 million in C-PACE (commercial property-assessed clean energy financing) for The Allen, a historic building located just north of downtown San Antonio. Originally built in 1928 and formerly housing a flowers and antiques shop, The Allen currently serves as the office headquarters of developer Headwall Investments and also offers traditional retail space. The redevelopment included energy-efficiency improvements, including HVAC and lighting system upgrades. The borrower was not disclosed.