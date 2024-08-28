Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansOfficeRetailTexas

PACE Equity Provides $1.6M in C-PACE Financing for Historic Building in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Milwaukee-based PACE Equity has provided $1.6 million in C-PACE (commercial property-assessed clean energy financing) for The Allen, a historic building located just north of downtown San Antonio. Originally built in 1928 and formerly housing a flowers and antiques shop, The Allen currently serves as the office headquarters of developer Headwall Investments and also offers traditional retail space. The redevelopment included energy-efficiency improvements, including HVAC and lighting system upgrades. The borrower was not disclosed.

You may also like

CanTex Capital Refinances 893,738 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable...

Thorofare Capital Funds $23M Loan for Refinancing of...

Partners Capital Acquires 74,335 SF Industrial Flex Building...

Habitat, Cabrera Capital Partners Receive $27M Capital Loan...

Crescent College and Career Preparatory Academy Leases 66,000...

Boulder Group Arranges $2.3M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Property...

Colliers Arranges $41.4M in Construction Financing for Metro...

Builders Inc. Completes 11,500 SF Office Headquarters Project...