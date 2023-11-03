PACE Equity Provides $10.9M in C-PACE Financing for Multifamily Conversion Project in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, ILL. — PACE Equity has provided $10.9 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for a multifamily conversion project in Rockford. The C-PACE capital will help fund energy-efficient improvements for a 215-unit multifamily development to be built at 150 Loomis St. Specifically, the financing is for HVAC, LED lighting, windows, walls, roof and water conservation improvements. The property previously served as industrial space and consists of two buildings. The Illinois Energy Conservation Authority (IECA), an Illinois tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, worked to close the financing with PACE Equity.