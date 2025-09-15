PACE Equity Provides $63.3M in C-PACE Financing for SkyRidge Resort in Deer Valley, Utah

DEER VALLEY, UTAH — PACE Equity has funded a $63.3 million mid-construction recapitalization using long-term, fixed-rate C-PACE financing for SkyRidge Resort in Deer Valley. Extell Development Co., in collaboration with Deer Valley Resort, is developing SkyRidge Resort.

Designed for four seasons, SkyRidge Resort will offer the Stelle Lodge, a six-story resort with a rooftop bar, spa and guest services; a 310-yard golfing range with 15 hitting bays, a three-hole mountain golf course that converts into a nine-hole short course and the Golf Clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, grocer café and curated retail; and an Equestrian Center with a 34-stall barn, indoor and outdoor arena, a European walking path and scenic riding trails.

SkyRidge Golf and Clubhouse are slated to open in late 2025, with theStelle Lodge scheduled to open in 2026.