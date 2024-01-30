Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Lawsons-Landing-CA
The 608-arce Lawson’s Landing campground in Marin County, Calif., features 311 RV and tent sites and a general store.
PACE Loan Group Arranges $4.4M PACE Loan for Northern California RV Resort

by Amy Works

DILLON BEACH, CALIF. — PACE Loan Group has arranged a $4.4 million PACE loan secured by a special assessment for Lawson’s Landing, a RV resort and campground in Dillon Beach, approximately 60 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The loan will support the nearly 70-year-old campground’s new wastewater treatment, solar energy and efficiency improvements. The improvements will facilitate and enhance new restrooms and rental cottages at the 608-acre property.

The family-owned and -operated campground features 311 RV and tent sites and a general store. The planned upgrades include installation of a wastewater management system, which will support 20 new cottages and additional restrooms with hot showers.

The addition of the wastewater project will eliminate emission-intensive septic waste removal by truck and create operational cost savings of approximately $1.1 million per year.

Slated for completion by December, the project received approval from the California Coastal Commission in April 2020. The campground has already completed a new 5,000-square-foot barn, which used part of the PACE financing to add a 76.7 kW Photovoltaic system to partially offset the property’s operating energy requirements.

