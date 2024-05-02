PACE Loan Group Completes $10M Financing for Aviator Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — PACE Loan Group (PLG) has completed the third tranche of C-PACER financing for The Aviator Hotel in downtown Anchorage. With this round of $10 million financing, the hotel has received $16.7 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy & Resilience (C-PACER) loans to support the renovations and upgrades to the 1970s-era hotel, which is being redeveloped into a modern, Class A hotel.

Once the renovation is complete in late 2024, The Aviator Hotel will have 250 rooms and suites, a retail store, coffee shop, brewery, bar and a restaurant with year-round outdoor deck with views of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America. Renovation of the property began in 2022. To date, 61 room updates have been completed.

Renovations include energy conservation measures, including HVAC upgrades, building envelope, water fixtures, lighting, insulation, snow-load management and energy-efficient heating. The conservation measures are expected to save an average of $259,773 in energy costs annually over the next 30 years, and the resilience improvements will increase the building’s resistance to extreme weather events.

Matthew McCormack of PLG originated the C-PACER loans, which required collaboration with other municipal and private funding sources.