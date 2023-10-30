PACE Loan Group Funds $11.2M Construction Loan for Reset Hotel in Twentynine Palms, California

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIF. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $11.2 million C-PACE loan for the construction of Reset Hotel. The site is near the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park in Twentynine Palms, a desert city approximately 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

Qualifying C-PACE improvements include plumbing, HVAC, electrical, lighting, building envelope and seismic measures. The 30-year loan is combined with a $7.5 million first mortgage.

Located at 7000 Split Rock Ave., the independent hotel will use modular construction to reduce construction time by nearly half with delivery slated for early 2025. Offering views of Joshua Tree National Park, the hotel will offer 65 guest rooms with private outdoor patios, an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the park, gift shop, poolside cocktail bar serving small bites, conference room and 65 surface parking spots.

Built on 5.8 acres of 11.1 acres of land acquired in 2021, the asset is the only hotel in the area that is removed from the highway and completed adjacent to the national park. The developers own 170 acres of the surrounding land up to the park boundary and are currently leaving the area undeveloped to maintain views and privacy for guests.

Sightline Hospitality will manage the hotel upon completion. The development team includes Adam Wininger, HP Investors and Ben Uyeda. Jacob Roth of PACE Loan Group provided underwriting expertise for the loan.