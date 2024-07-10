PACE Loan Group Originates $7.1M C-PACE Loan for Construction of Senior Living Facility in Minnesota

ST. FRANCIS, MINN. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $7.1 million C-PACE loan for the construction of Vista Prairie at Eagle Pointe, a 134-unit senior living community in St. Francis, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The 20-year loan complements a $30 million qualified tax-exempt loan on the project using Series 2023A Bonds with Sunrise Bank as the senior lender. Located at 23440 Ambassador Blvd., the property will feature 49 independent living units, 43 assisted living units, 24 memory care units and eight care suites. Completion is slated for 2025. Total project costs are estimated at $47.6 million.

The PACE proceeds will be used to finance energy conservation and renewable energy measures, including the building envelope, Energy Star windows, HVAC, high-efficiency plumbing and lighting systems and controls. The renewable and energy conservation measures are expected to save $368,613 annually with payback in 20 years. Vista Prairie Communities is both the property manager and services provider for the project. Additional project partners include Pope Architects and Bauer Design Build.