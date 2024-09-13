PACE Loan Group Provides $1.5M C-PACE Loan for Construction of Self-Storage Project in Romulus, Michigan

ROMULUS, MICH. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $1.5 million C-PACE loan for a 475-unit self-storage project under construction in Romulus. The 25-year loan, which closed out the $9 million capital stack, will be used for the building envelope, Energy Star windows, high-efficiency HVAC, plumbing and LED lighting. The property, located adjacent to the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, will consist of seven one-story buildings with a mix of 298 climate-controlled units and 177 drive-up units. Completion is slated for summer 2025. Extra Space Storage will manage the property. The renewable and energy conservation measures are expected to save $57,616 annually in a payback period of 8.5 years. A local bank provided a senior loan of $5.5 million.