PACE Loan Group Provides $15.8M C-PACE Loan for Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $15.8 million C-PACE loan for the conversion of the former Ecolab office building in downtown St. Paul into multifamily units. Developers Kaeding Development, Ron Clark and Inland Real Estate began construction in July. The 197,692-square-foot property will be transformed into 174 apartment units and will be named Stella.

The C-PACE assessment is part of a total $68 million capital stack, which also includes federal and state historic tax credits of $18 million. Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the project site for $17.9 million in 2022. The PACE proceeds will be used to finance qualifying energy conservation measures, including building envelope, windows, HVAC, plumbing, lighting systems, mechanical and domestic hot water pumps. The renewable and energy conservation measures are expected to save $1.2 million annually in the payback period of 13.6 years. Matthew McCormack of PLG originated the loan.

When complete, the project will include 2,339 square feet of retail space, a coffee lounge, mailroom and leasing office on the main floor. The lower levels will include tenant storage, bike storage and a pet run. The second floor will feature a fitness area, three “Zoom room” coworking rooms, a lounge area, conference room, restrooms and yoga studio. Residential units will be on the third through 14th floors, with the 15th floor featuring penthouse units. The 16th story will include a community room, penthouse units and an outdoor deck.