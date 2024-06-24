PACE Loan Group Provides $17.7M C-PACE Loan for Hyatt House Hotel Project in West Chester, Ohio

WEST CHESTER, OHIO — PACE Loan Group has provided a $17.7 million C-PACE loan for the completion of a 136-room Hyatt House-branded hotel and attached medical rehab annex in West Chester, about 22 miles north of Cincinnati. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and complete construction of the property, which also secured $9 million in financing from Eclipse Bank. With the total capital stack of $38.2 million, the COVID-stalled project is on track to open by the fourth quarter of this year.

Through a Hyatt-approved special design, the hotel will have 23 wellness rooms, which are intended to be utilized by guests in conjunction with the onsite rehabilitation clinic, VitaLuxe. Plans call for 40 wellness rooms by 2026.

Since Ohio’s C-PACE authority only authorizes C-PACE financing in a special improvement district (SID), the City of West Chester created a SID specifically for this project. The C-PACE proceeds will be used to finance energy conservation and renewable energy measures. Qualifying projects include HVAC, plumbing, lighting, electrical, building envelope and elevators. The renewable and energy conservation measures are expected to save $31,620 annually.

In addition to the 10,800-square-foot wellness/medical annex, the hotel will feature an 8,000-square-foot conference center, 2,000-square-foot indoor pool area, meeting room, restaurant and outdoor pavilion.