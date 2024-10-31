PACE Loan Group Provides $3.3M C-PACE Loan for Renovation of Samaritan Center in Detroit

DETROIT — PACE Loan Group has provided a $3.3 million C-PACE loan for the renovation of the Samaritan Center in Detroit. The four-building business complex features more than 525,000 square feet. The loan covers 60 percent of the energy-efficiency project’s $5.5 million renovation, which will update the main building and is expected to reduce annual repair expenses and utility costs. Redeveloped from a former hospital, Samaritan Center was founded to help spur redevelopment on the east side of Detroit and is owned by SER Metro-Detroit. At least 65 percent of the space is leased to nonprofits, which aim to promote education and physical and mental well-being in the community. Currently, the property is used for medical services, senior living, education, social services and office space.

The C-PACE proceeds will be used to finance qualifying energy-efficiency improvements, including LED lighting, HVAC, chillers and boilers, upgraded building control systems and new elevators. These improvements are expected to save $328,370 annually in energy costs and reduce annual maintenance costs by $250,000. SER Metro-Detroit also received a $2 million grant from the State of Michigan to update the building façade, replace large sections of the roof and rebuild air handlers.