Monday, November 4, 2024
The 102-room hotel in Columbus will comprise both TownePlace Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites.
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansMidwestNebraska

PACE Loan Group Provides $3M C-PACE Loan for Construction of Dual-Brand Marriott Hotel in Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, NEB. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $3 million C-PACE loan for a dual-branded TownePlace Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel under construction in Columbus, about 75 miles northwest of Lincoln. A regional bank provided a $10.5 million first mortgage. The C-PACE loan will be used to build the 102-room property. C-PACE proceeds will finance energy conservation and renewable energy measures, including high-efficiency HVAC and Domestic Hot Water (DHW) fixtures, low U-factor windows and interior LED lighting. Renewable and energy conservation measures are expected to save $64,224 annually. Construction is scheduled for completion this month.

