PACE Loan Group Provides $6.2M C-PACE Loan for 391-Room Hotel in Northbrook, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — PACE Loan Group has provided a $6.2 million C-PACE loan that was part of a $32.8 million refinancing package for the former Northbrook Marriott hotel in suburban Chicago. The loan was a retroactive payback for property improvements that were completed from 2019 to 2022. The enhancements included roofing and insulation, weatherization, HVAC, plumbing, LED lighting, elevator improvements, common area and public space renovations and elevator upgrades. Now flagged as a Renaissance brand, the hotel includes 391 rooms across two towers, which were built in 1973 and 1986. Matthew McCormack of PACE Loan Group originated the loan. The PACE funding entity is managed by the City of Northbrook under the provisions of the Illinois Finance Authority PACE Program.

