Paceline Divests of Light Industrial Building in San Francisco for $19.3M

Located at 1270 Bush St. in San Francisco, the building features 38,000 square feet of light industrial space.

SAN FRANCISCO — Paceline Investors has completed the disposition of 1270 Bush Street, a light industrial property in San Francisco. Sterling Organization acquired the asset for $19.3 million.

Situated on a 18,906-square-foot lot, the 38,000-square-foot building is zoned for a wide range of residential and commercial uses.

Mark Geisreiter, Seth McKinnon and Nadav Kariv of Newmark represented the seller and Florida-based buyer in the deal.