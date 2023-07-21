Paceline Equity, ESR Group Acquire 304-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Paceline Equity Partners and ESR Group has acquired the 304-room Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. Completed in 2017 by Sam Moon Group in conjunction with the launch of the larger Legacy West mixed-use development, the hotel offers a rooftop pool and bar, 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 474-space dedicated parking garage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership assumed the existing fixed-rate debt on the property as part of the deal.