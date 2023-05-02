Paceline Equity Signs 12,465 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Paceline Equity Partners has signed a 12,465-square-foot lease at The Offices at Turtle Creek Village in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The 18-story, 229,868-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1973 and offers a conference room and a tenant lounge. Travis Boothe and Zach Bean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tommy Nelson and Alexandra Cullins of CBRE represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based CIM Group, which acquired the building in 2017.