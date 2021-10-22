REBusinessOnline

Pacer Partners, Drake Real Estate Buy Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 63,000 SF in Northeast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, New York, Northeast

DEER PARK AND HAUPPAGE, N.Y. AND RANDOLPH, MASS. — A joint venture between regional investment firm Pacer Partners and New York City-based Drake Real Estate Partners has purchased three industrial buildings totaling approximately 63,000 square feet. Two of the single-tenant buildings are located on Long Island in the communities of Deer Park and Hauppage, and the third is located in the southern Boston suburb of Randolph. Thomas Didio Jr. of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the transaction through ConnectOne Bank. The seller was not disclosed.

