Paces Foundation Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Pensacola, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

PENSACOLA, FLA. — The Paces Foundation has opened Brownsville Manor, an affordable housing community for seniors in Pensacola. The property offers 88 one- and two-bedroom units and is over 80 percent leased. The units will feature heating and cooling units, high-efficiency water heaters and water-saving showers and plumbing fixtures. Brownsville Manor is the second affordable housing community that The Paces Foundation has built for seniors in Pensacola. The first, Fairfield Manor, was awarded a LEED Platinum certification and opened five years ago.

