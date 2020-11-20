Paces Foundation Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. — The Paces Foundation has opened Brownsville Manor, an affordable housing community for seniors in Pensacola. The property offers 88 one- and two-bedroom units and is over 80 percent leased. The units will feature heating and cooling units, high-efficiency water heaters and water-saving showers and plumbing fixtures. Brownsville Manor is the second affordable housing community that The Paces Foundation has built for seniors in Pensacola. The first, Fairfield Manor, was awarded a LEED Platinum certification and opened five years ago.