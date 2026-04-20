Pacific Building Group Completes 75,000 SF Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Office Building in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Pacific Building Group has completed construction of Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista, a medical office building in Chula Vista. The project was developed by PMB, in partnership with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. HGW Architecture designed the property.

Located at 480 H St., the three-story, 75,000-square-foot facility houses a variety of outpatient services, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, physical therapy, radiology, cardiology, neurology and laboratory and pharmacy departments. The property is connected via a covered bridge to a 127,000-square-foot, 375-stall parking structure.