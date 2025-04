SAN DIEGO — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the sale of an 11,700-square-foot office and industrial building located at 3341 Hancock St. in San Diego. The transaction also included two adjacent vacant parcels. Simon & Associates LLC sold the asset to SOMO Properties LLC for $3.6 million. Tommas Golia, Jason Vieira and Colton Speas of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the seller, while Trent Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.