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150-Pioneer-Way-El-Cajon-CA
Pioneer Business Park in El Cajon, Calif., offers 45,276 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $10M Sale of Pioneer Business Park in El Cajon, California

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the sale of Pioneer Business Park, a multi-tenant industrial facility in El Cajon. Paradise Properties of East County LLC purchased the property from Brown Trust for $10 million. Situated on 2.5 acres at 150 Pioneer Way, the property offers 45,276 square feet of industrial space that is zoned M for manufacturing use.

Ken Robak and Brian Crepeau of Pacific Coast Commercial handled the transaction on behalf of both the seller and buyer. Additionally, Pacific Coast Commercial will provide leasing and property management services for the property. Ticor Title Co.’s Church Team and Tonya Courtney handled escrow and title services.

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