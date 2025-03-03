Monday, March 3, 2025
9466-Black-Mt-Rd-San-Diego-CA
Located at 9466 Black Mt. Road in San Diego, the two-story property offers 31,575 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $6.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant office property located at 9466 Black Mt. Road in San Diego’s Miramar neighborhood. Hindu Mandir Society of San Diego acquired the asset from 9466 BMR LLC for $6.6 million. The two-story, 31,575-square-foot building was constructed in 1977 as a racquetball facility and converted to a multi-tenant office property in 1983. Bo Gibbons, Brian Crepeau and Daniel Goodman of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the seller, while Paul Britvar of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

