Pacific Coast Commercial Negotiates $11.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Santee, California

SANTEE, CALIF. — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a 4.7-acre industrial property located at 8520-8575 Roland Acres Road in Santee. Bailey Roland Acres LP, a local investor, acquired the asset for $11.5 million in an all-cash transaction. The property features five metal warehouse buildings totaling approximately 50,668 square feet, along with large, fenced yards and two overhead cranes. The two-parcel site is fully leased to five tenants. Nick Mane, Ken Robak and Jasmine Golia of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the buyer, while Colliers represented the seller, Mary Jude LLC, in the deal.