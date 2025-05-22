Thursday, May 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Pacific Coast Commercial Negotiates $11.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Santee, California

by Amy Works

SANTEE, CALIF. — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a 4.7-acre industrial property located at 8520-8575 Roland Acres Road in Santee. Bailey Roland Acres LP, a local investor, acquired the asset for $11.5 million in an all-cash transaction. The property features five metal warehouse buildings totaling approximately 50,668 square feet, along with large, fenced yards and two overhead cranes. The two-parcel site is fully leased to five tenants. Nick Mane, Ken Robak and Jasmine Golia of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the buyer, while Colliers represented the seller, Mary Jude LLC, in the deal.

You may also like

PSRS Arranges $8M Refinancing for Retail Property in...

Pinnacle Brokers $3.4M Sale of Value-Add Apartment Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Medical...

Master’s Transportation Opens Phase I of $72M Headquarters...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Apartment...

CBRE Arranges $6M Sale of St. Louis Industrial...

Falling Rents, Shifting Demand Among Self-Storage Trends to...

Equity Residential Divests of 289-Unit Urbana Multifamily Community...

IPA Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Harbor Shores Apartments...