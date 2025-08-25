Monday, August 25, 2025
Del Oro Apartments in San Diego offers 18 apartments and nine garages.
Pacific Coast Commercial Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Del Oro Apartments in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Pacific Coast Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the sale of Del Oro Apartments, a value-add multifamily property in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood. John Lopez and Cheryl Lopez acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $4.5 million. Citizens Private Bank provided acquisition financing for the buyers.

Located at 3748-3772 Tenth Ave. and 918 Robinson Ave., Del Oro Apartments consists of an 18-unit apartment building and an adjacent duplex. The properties offers 15 studios averaging 326 square feet and five one-bedroom/one-bath units averaging 447 square feet. Zoned RM-3-9, the property also features nine garages.

Ken Robak and David Dilday of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the seller, while Patti McKelvey of Coldwell Bank West represented the buyers in the transaction. Chicago Title Co. managed escrow and title services.

