Pacific Coast Commercial Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Shopping Center in El Cajon, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located at 701-777 Broadway in El Cajon, Calif., the retail center features 25,460 square feet of multi-tenant space.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Pacific Coast Commercial has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail center located at 701-777 Broadway in El Cajon. Broadway Center Associates sold the asset to Alcatraz475 LP/Birch8330 LP for $8.2 million, or $323 per square foot.

At the time of sale, the 25,460-square-foot property was 95 percent leased to a mix of local and regional retail tenants.

Brian Crepeau and Vanessa Reza of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the seller, while Bing Udinsky of The Udinsky Group represented the buyer in the deal.