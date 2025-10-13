Pacific Development Partners Divests of 85,000 SF Office Building in Carlsbad, California to Sharp HealthCare

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Pacific Development Partners has completed the sale of an 85,000-square-foot office building, located at 1265 Laurel Tree Lane in Carlsbad, to Sharp HealthCare for $31 million. Lars Eisenhauer and Dan Henry of CBRE, along with Greg Lewis and Steven Field of JLL, represented the seller, while Mike Labelle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

Initially developed for the 24 Hour Fitness corporate headquarters, the three-story property features a ground-floor fitness facility and two floors of corporate office space. Sharp HealthCare plans to convert the top floor into a Sharp Rees-Stealy outpatient clinic with immediate occupancy and grow into the balance of the building over time. 24 Hour Fitness will continue to operate out of the first and second floors until the phased conversion is complete.