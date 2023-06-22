Thursday, June 22, 2023
Pacific Elm, Mintwood Begin Leasing 228-Unit Peridot Apartments in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Pacific Elm Properties and Mintwood Real Estate has begun leasing Peridot, a 228-unit apartment property located within the 1.3 million-square-foot Santander Tower mixed-use development in downtown Dallas. Peridot occupies 11 of Santander Tower’s 50 floors and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 700 to 1,300 square feet. Residential amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center, lounges and two lobby restaurants. Peridot’s grand opening is slated for July. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Santander Tower also houses a boutique hotel and Class A offices.

