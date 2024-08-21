Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Pacific Elm, Mintwood Near Completion of 291-Unit Peridot Apartments in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Pacific Elm Properties and Mintwood Real Estate is nearing completion of Peridot, a 291-unit apartment property located within the 1.3 million-square-foot Santander Tower mixed-use development in downtown Dallas. Peridot occupies 11 of Santander Tower’s 50 floors and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 700 to 1,300 square feet. Residential amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center, game lounge and a pickleball court. Santander Tower also houses a boutique hotel and Class A offices. Rents start at roughly $2,400 per month, according to Apartments.com.

