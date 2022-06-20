Pacific Hospitality Begins Renovation of 194-Room Hotel Granduca Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Hotel Granduca Austin totals 194 rooms and spans 190,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Southern California-based Pacific Hospitality Group has begun the renovation of the 194-room Hotel Granduca Austin. The boutique hotel is located at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway and spans 190,000 square feet. The project will comprise the addition of a new spa, the redesign of the signature restaurant and the renovation of the pool deck and lobby. Completion is slated for the fall.