REBusinessOnline

Pacific Hospitality Begins Renovation of 194-Room Hotel Granduca Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Hotel-Granduca-Austin

Hotel Granduca Austin totals 194 rooms and spans 190,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Southern California-based Pacific Hospitality Group has begun the renovation of the 194-room Hotel Granduca Austin. The boutique hotel is located at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway and spans 190,000 square feet. The project will comprise the addition of a new spa, the redesign of the signature restaurant and the renovation of the pool deck and lobby. Completion is slated for the fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  