Pacific Hospitality Begins Renovation of 194-Room Hotel Granduca Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Southern California-based Pacific Hospitality Group has begun the renovation of the 194-room Hotel Granduca Austin. The boutique hotel is located at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway and spans 190,000 square feet. The project will comprise the addition of a new spa, the redesign of the signature restaurant and the renovation of the pool deck and lobby. Completion is slated for the fall.
