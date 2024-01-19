Pacific Hospitality to Renovate 194-Room Hotel Granduca in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment and management firm Pacific Hospitality Group will renovate the 194-room Hotel Granduca in northwest Austin. The project includes the addition of a new spa, an overhaul of the restaurant and bar and renovations to the pool deck and lobby. The design and construction team consists of interior design firm Hotel Studio, McCabe Architecture, Digney York Associates and PHG. The hotel will remain open during renovations, which will begin in June and are expected to be complete in the fall.