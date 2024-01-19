Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hotel-Granduca-Austin
The 194-room Hotel Granduca in Austin features 38 suites, 6,650 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center, outdoor pool with private cabanas and authentic northern Italian cuisine made with local ingredients at Visconti Ristorante & Bar.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Pacific Hospitality to Renovate 194-Room Hotel Granduca in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment and management firm Pacific Hospitality Group will renovate the 194-room Hotel Granduca in northwest Austin. The project includes the addition of a new spa, an overhaul of the restaurant and bar and renovations to the pool deck and lobby. The design and construction team consists of interior design firm Hotel Studio, McCabe Architecture, Digney York Associates and PHG. The hotel will remain open during renovations, which will begin in June and are expected to be complete in the fall.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Northwest Dallas...

United Football League Signs 19,768 SF Office Lease...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 17,250 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 16,000 SF...

JLL Arranges $150M Construction Loan for Metro Manhattan...

Celera, True North Complete Phase I of 250,000...

Tempus Realty Completes 530,000 SF Westrock Coffee Distribution...

Tesla to Open 251,100 SF Logistics Center Near...

JAG, FORTIS Deliver 12-Story Multifamily Development in D.C.