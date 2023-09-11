Pacific Industrial Acquires Land for 215,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in City of Industry, California

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — Pacific Industrial has purchased 10 acres of land at 17969 Railroad St. in City of Industry. The property was acquired via a short-term sale/leaseback. Additional terms of the transaction were not released.

Upon lease expiration, Pacific Industrial plans to develop Pacific Railroad Center, a Class A, 215,000-square-foot industrial facility. The speculative for-lease development will offer electric vehicle charging stations, solar-ready roofs, excess car/trailer parking and a two-story signature glass-entry office.

Pacific Industrial plans to break ground in 2024, with completion scheduled for 2025. Chris Bonney and Brad Gilmer of Lee & Associates will be exclusive leasing agents for the project.