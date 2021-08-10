Pacific Industrial Breaks Ground on 824,000 SF Industrial Project in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

SALT LAKE CITY — Pacific Industrial has broken ground on the Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial building in Salt Lake City. Pacific Industrial purchased the 48-acre property in an off-market transaction and began construction the day after the sale closed. The development will be located at 885 N. John Cannon Drive in the Northwest Quadrant, Salt Lake City’s most sought-after submarket, and adjacent to the Salt Lake City International Airport, with easy access to I-80, I-215 and I-15. The project is being built on a speculative basis.

The project will be feature 131 dock-high doors in a cross-dock configuration, oversized truck courts that are up to 213 feet deep, and a minimum clear height of 40 feet. Construction is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022. Pacific Industrial is a privately held real estate development and acquisition firm based in Southern California.