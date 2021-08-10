REBusinessOnline

Pacific Industrial Breaks Ground on 824,000 SF Industrial Project in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

SALT LAKE CITY — Pacific Industrial has broken ground on the Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial building in Salt Lake City. Pacific Industrial purchased the 48-acre property in an off-market transaction and began construction the day after the sale closed. The development will be located at 885 N. John Cannon Drive in the Northwest Quadrant, Salt Lake City’s most sought-after submarket, and adjacent to the Salt Lake City International Airport, with easy access to I-80, I-215 and I-15. The project is being built on a speculative basis.

The project will be feature 131 dock-high doors in a cross-dock configuration, oversized truck courts that are up to 213 feet deep, and a minimum clear height of 40 feet. Construction is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022. Pacific Industrial is a privately held real estate development and acquisition firm based in Southern California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews