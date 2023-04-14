Pacific Life Completes Headquarters Renovations in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Pacific Life has completed the total interior renovation of its corporate headquarters in Newport Beach.

Dubbed by employees as “Workplace Transformation 2.0,” the space spans multiple floors and “embraces the blended workplace of the future.” The new space was outfitted with engagement zones, breakout rooms, and varied collaboration areas that offer employees different workspaces and meeting options.

Individuals needing privacy have adjustable work areas with stations that adapt to personal preference and allow for natural light when desired. As employees move through the office, they have the option of storing personal belongings in day lockers and are kept informed about current events via LED monitor panels located outside every elevator.

Hendy designed the space. The firm partnered with Howe Bonney & Associates, Howard Building Corp. (HBC), tk1sc, Tangram, Steelcase, Allsteel, Corporate Business Interiors (CBI) and Bentley Mills on the project.