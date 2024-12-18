Pacific Manufacturing Expands Footprint in Fairfield, Ohio to 1 MSF

FAIRFIELD, OHIO — Pacific Manufacturing has expanded in Fairfield, a northern suburb of Cincinnati, by purchasing a building on its campus that doubles its square footage. The expansion includes investment in new machinery and equipment and will create 96 new jobs and add $4.7 million in annual payroll to its existing workforce of over 860 employees. The company’s presence in southwest Ohio has grown to more than 1 million square feet — owned and leased — across five buildings totaling 60 acres.

Pacific Manufacturing, with its parent company based in Ogaki City, Japan, has been located in Fairfield since 1990. A supplier to the automotive industry, the company specializes in producing precision metal and plastic stamping components. The Ohio campus represents the company’s largest facility outside of Japan and is the second-largest manufacturing enterprise in Fairfield.

The Fairfield City Council approved an incentive package for Pacific Manufacturing’s expansion and investment in the community. In addition, the State of Ohio approved a Job Creation Tax Credit. JobsOhio plans to offer assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.