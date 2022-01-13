REBusinessOnline

Pacific Partners Residential Sells 280-Unit Prelude at Paramount Apartments in Meridian, Idaho

Prelude-Paramount-Meridian-ID

Prelude at Paramount in Meridian, Idaho, features 280 apartments, a pool, spa, fitness center and dog parks.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Pacific Partners Residential has completed the disposition of Prelude at Paramount, an apartment community in Meridian. Pacific Development Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Danny Shin, Brock Zylstra, Timothy Ufkes, Rich Day and Jake Miles of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Adam Lewis served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Idaho.

Built in 2019, Prelude at Paramount features 280 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with smart home technology, washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood-style flooring. Community amenities include a pool, spa, playground, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse and dog parks.

